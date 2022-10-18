Filed under: ALDS and NLCS Open Threads. October 18, 2022. By William Metzger(bilbos) Oct 18, 2022, 2:13pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ALDS and NLCS Open Threads. October 18, 2022. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes It’s Peña Time! The Latest Breaking T-Shirt The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose Astros Reacts Results Oops! All Astros: Jesus Fernandez & Julio Robaina ALDS Game Thread, October 17, 2022, 6:07 CT. Guardians @ Yankees Final Notes on the Astros 2022 ALDS Victory Loading comments...
Loading comments...