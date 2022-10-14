Astros Crawfish Boil: October 14th, 2022

Astros News
- Astros-Mariners was the only game on yesterday, and it did not disappoint... well, if you’re an Astros fan anyways (MLB.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- The Mariners faithful are beginning to have nightmares about the number 44 (FanGraphs)
- Speaking of Air Yordan, they’re starting to make Barry Bonds comparisons, and they’re not wrong (The Athletic, $$$)
- But let’s not lose sight of how important Jeremy Pena has been when it comes to setting the table (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Speaking of Astros shortstops, it was a little surreal to watch Carlos Correa interview Pena after yesterday’s win (Houston Chronicle)
- We needed heroics with the bats yesterday as it was an absolute grind for the pitching staff (Astros.com)
- Well, maybe not for Hector Neris, who got himself a big ol’ W for his postseason debut (Sports Radio 610)
- Game 3 goes tomorrow, and you can get the low down here (Astros.com)
Playoff Pachanga
- Three games today thanks to yesterday’s rain out in the Bronx, starting with the ALDS G2 at 12 CDT (MLB.com)
- And the Phillies and Braves play a pivotal G3 at 3:30 (MLB.com)
- Pivotal NLDS games all over the place with the Dodgers and Padres going at 7:30 (MLB.com)
- Mentioned the ALDS rainout, but the real question is how big of a deal is that going to be for Yankees-Guardians? (MLB.com)
- Looks like Correa will be a free agent this offseason and literally no one is surprised (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Winter is coming, and maybe consider some Dominican Winter League to scratch that baseball itch (MLB.com)
