Oops! All Astros: Victor Diaz & Victor Mascai

Victor Diaz

Victor Diaz is a five-foot-10, 175 lb. catcher and first baseman from Azua, DR. Born on November 25, 2001, he signed his first professional deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 2, 2018. After getting released just before the 2021 season got underway, he signed on with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but once again got released prior to the 2022 season.

Diaz signed with the Astros on July 5. In his second appearance two days later, he put up his first of 10 multiple-hit games, singling twice in a 5-3 win against the DSL Boston Red Red Sox. On July 26, Diaz hit his first homer for the Astros, in a 9-4 loss to the DSL Yankees. He hit two singles and a double, scoring twice and knocking two in on August 3, in an 8-4 win against the DSL Braves.

Over 36 games in total, Diaz hit .307/.396/.534 with five doubles, five homers, and 17 RBI. He stole five bases in six attempts, and drew 13 walks against 17 whiffs in 101 plate appearances. Defensively, he played 107 innings behind the plate (.980 fielding percentage, 32 percent kill-rate) and 60 1⁄ 3 frames at first base (.979).

Whatever wisdom Diaz picked up after getting twice released seems to have paid off. His output through 2022 shows that he’s ready for the next step up the ladder, the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Victor Mascai

Victor Mascai is a six-foot-two, 209 lb. first baseman and corner outfielder from Marilla, Brazil. Born on February 10, 2001, he signed with the Astros on July 3, 2017. By 2021, he was on the Woodpeckers, slashing .174/.335/.386 in 41 contests.

The 2022 campaign would see Mascai spend the entire year at the Low-A level with the Woodpeckers. In a pair of games on April 24 and 27, he strung together consecutive three-hit games. He had three straight two-hit games from August 6 through August 7, including his final home run of the season.