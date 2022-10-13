Astros Crawfish Boil: October 13th, 2022

Astros News
- The better ALDS gets underway once again this afternoon, and here’s the answers to all the questions you may have (Astros.com)
- And here are all the storylines that are going on in both the games happening today (MLB.com)
- It’s a couple of Dominicans with hair extensions on the bump today, but that’s not the only similarities between Castillo and Framber (Astros.com)
- But Framber is hardly the only Astros pitcher rocking the extensions this postseason (Houston Chronicle)
- A year after exiting the ALDS with a shoulder injury, Jake Meyers will make his return as a starting CF for the Astros in October (Astros.com)
- Verlander got rocked in Game 1, but the cure might just be getting back out there asap (Sports Radio 610)
- If you’re tuning in to TBS today you’ll be able to see a familiar face commenting on the ALDS (Houston Chronicle)
- David Hensley went from working in a marble and tile warehouse to being in the mix for an electric ALDS Game 1 ending in just two short years (The Athletic, $$$)
- Joe Espada’s time as an Astros coach may be drawing to a close as he has interviewed for both the White Sox and Marlins manager positions this week (MLB Trade Rumors)
Playoff Pachanga
- The Braves refused to be held down for two straight games as they blanked the Phillies to tie their NLDS at 1 game a piece (MLB.com)
- It took six innings for Atlanta to finally break out against Zack Wheeler, but did it come because of an injury delay? (MLB.com)
- It also didn’t hurt that there were a pair of magnificent defensive plays by the Bravos as well (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, on the West Coast, it was the Padres who got off the mat to knot up the other NLDS and take a 1-1 tie back to San Diego (MLB.com)
- Though he wasn’t dominant, Clayton Kershaw was solid in his start and managed to retake the lead in postseason K’s from one Justin Verlander (MLB.com)
- There were some animal antics in LA as well thanks to a goose that made its way onto the field during the middle innings (AP News)
