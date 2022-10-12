Astros Crawfish Boil: October 12th, 2022

Astros News
- You can’t have any bigger of a momentum shift than Yordan Alvarez’s 9th-inning, 2-out, 3-run homer last night (Astros.com)
- You can watch all the highlights here, but I recommend just skipping straight to the end (MLB Video)
- Dusty Baker and I agree that was one of the best playoff games ever (Houston Chronicle)
- Though I could have done with a little less of JV looking rusty in one of his worst postseason starts ever (MLB.com)
- One of the coolest things about how the game ended was that Yordan’s parents got to watch their son play in the postseason for the first time (Our Esquina)
- Framber pitches tomorrow, so how did this forgotten pitcher go from cast-off to co-ace of the defending AL champs? (The Athletic, $$$)
Playoff Pachanga
- Let’s look in on the rest of the Division Series, starting with the Phillies stealing HFA from the Braves on a game that got tight late (MLB.com)
- The Bronx was rocking last night as Gerrit Cole and the Yankees met the moment and held down the Guardians to take Game 1 (MLB.com)
- Though Josh Donaldson might have wished it was rocking a little less after this embarrassing “homerun” trot (MLB.com)
- The Dodgers came out on top in their Game 1 thanks to Mike Clevinger stinking up Chavez Ravine last night (MLB.com)
- You may have noticed a slight change in the schedule for this season, so how will it effect the pitching? (FanGraphs)
- What are the paths for the underdogs to get into their respective Championship Series? (538 Sports)
- This might just be one of the best rookie classes to play postseason baseball in recent memory (The Ringer)
