ALDS Game 1 Thread. October 11, 2022. Mariners @ Astros

The Astros team that won the 2017 World Series doesn’t look much like the 2022 Astros, but a few mainstays remain: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and, of course, probable 39- year old Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

He’s still the ace, and he starts today against the Ms’ Lucas Gilbert.

The Astros come into the series after a six-day rest, having won 106 games in the regular season and earning first place in the AL.

The Mariners won 90 games this year and come into the ALDS after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series in two games, including a seven-run comeback in the second game to win.

The Mariners are riding high, but the Astros are a hardened, playoff-experienced team who look like they’ve been here before - because they have - and have won the last five ALDS’ they’ve been in since 2017.

For more on this game and series, see ckuno’s excellent analysis HERE.

Here is the Astros lineup.