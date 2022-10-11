The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises

No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out.

The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is the roster:

Pitchers (12): Right-handers Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy and Justin Verlander; left-hander Framber Valdez

Catchers (2): Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders (8): Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders (4): Jake Meyers, Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

Unless I missed something, nobody picked the exact correct roster in our “Pick the Astros ALDS Roster” thread. However, Taris 1 appears to have come closest; his only mistake was including Phil Maton instead of Hunter Brown.

Also, Dr. Bristol had it almost right if the Mariners won, missing only by putting Will Smith in instead of Jose Urquidy.