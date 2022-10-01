Javier Continues Scoreless Streak, Astros Down Rays, 2-1

Cristian Javier followed up his one-hit, eight strikeout effort with another gem.

Box Score

In fact, Javier (11-9) hasn’t allowed more than four hits in any game since August 7, a span of nine starts. In addition, he’s allowed no runs on six hits over his past 23 innings, while walking six and striking out 29 (opposing slashline .087/.156/.087) In today’s game, he got 62-of-95 offerings over the plate, striking out seven, walking two, and allowing no runs on two hits. And he may be the Astros number four starter. Let that sink in.

The game remained scoreless until the third inning, when Jeremy Peña drove Jake Meyers home with the first run of the game. Jose Altuve came home later when opposing starter Shane McClanahan threw his second wild pitch of the inning.

The score remained 2-0 in favor of Houston until the seventh inning, when Javier was relieved by rookie Hunter Brown. After Brown threw a scoreless inning, Rafael Montero followed in kind.

Ryan Pressly came on for the last three outs, and after striking out David Peralta, walked two batters to get himself in a spot of trouble. Ji-Man Choi then went down on strikes. Yandy Diaz then opened the scoring for Tampa Bay with a single through the gap on the left side of the infield to cut Houston’s lead to 2-1. Harold Ramirez flew out to right on the next pitch to end the drama.