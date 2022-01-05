Astros Crawfish Boil: January 5th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Ken Rosenthal is out at MLB Network after 13 years because he dared to criticize Rob Manfred (Sports Illustrated)
- Because the only thing that MLB cares about when it comes to its on-air talent is compliance (Sporting News)
- RIP to former Astros pitcher Jim Corsi, who passed away at the 60 after battling cancer (Twitter - MLBPAA)
- Cameron Maybin, who showered us with free tacos in the 2017 World Series, is officially calling it a career after 15 seasons in The Show (Twitter - B/R Walk-Off)
- So how is the AL West chaping up for the 2022 season after all the free agent moves? (ESPN+, $$$)
- The demise of Ash bats in the majors is due to an exotic beetle ravaging the trees, or possibly Barry Bonds (The Athletic, $$$)
- Do you think that hiring Buck Showalter was the right move for the Mets? (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Fanatics has officially acquired Topps after MLB gave the retail giant exclusivity rights for cards (MLB.com)
