Astros Crawfish Boil: January 31st, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- The Sugar Land Skeeters are now officially the Space Cowboys after a rebranding event was held this past weekend (MiLB.com)
- It also represents a new path for the minor league affiliate (MLB.com)
- You can get a closer look at the Space Cowboys’ new uniforms right here (Houston Chronicle)
- And you’ll get a chance to see them in action in late March when the Astros are scheduled to play an exhibition game against the AAA team (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- At least that’s the plan, but there are a lot of questions swirling about when we’ll see baseball again as the lockout drags on (ESPN)
- The Caribbean series got into full swing over the weekend, and you can catch up with all the action on MLB’s site here (MLB.com)
- There are more than a few active players who are making cases for induction into the Hall of Fame, including one Jose Altuve (Sports Illustrated)
- Jackie Robinson has had his birthplace memorial rededicated after it was vandalized by gunfire last year (MLB.com)
