Astros Crawfish Boil: January 3rd, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- The Astros are getting some new Front Office personnel from the Dodgers, with a chance to poach another from the Angels (Twitter - Jeremy Booth)
- These are the New Year’s resolutions that each team should be making as they prep for 2022 (The Athletic, $$$)
- Tal’s Hill may have been a cool quirk in MMP, but it was hardly the only one in the league (MLB.com)
- So who had a better career, Bobby Abreu or Ichiro Suzuki? (FanGraphs)
- If one goes by BB/KK ratio, these fringe players might be more than they seem at first blush (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Sometimes big free agent deals work out and other times they flop, so let’s have a look at the best examples of both in the last 10 years (ESPN+, $$$)
- The latest batch of Hall of Fame candidates have played for many teams, inclusing some that you may have forgotten (MLB.com)
- Here are the top 200 starting pitchers in the league as we head into next season (RotoGraphs)
- 2022 will be a critical year for the future of the sport, and it’s not just because of the new CBA (CBS Sports)
