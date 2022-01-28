Astros Crawfish Boil: January 28th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Former FO exec Tal Smith and former OF Terry Puhl will be enshrined in the Astros’ Hall of Fame (Astros.com)
- Here’s Terry Puhl talking about the honor of being recognized by the team (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- And here’s Tal Smith doing the same (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- The Frontier League has announced that they will implement “sudden death” rules for extra inning games and I hate them (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Can David Ortiz get Clemens and Bonds into the Hall of Fame by leaning on the veteran’s committee? (ESPN)
- Collective bargaining continues in New York so let’s have a closer look at the issue of Draft Lottery (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Caribbean Series begins tonight on ESPN Deportes and I’ll be watching just for a taste of competitive baseball (MLB.com)
- Former Astros farmhand and Western division veteran Nick Tropeano is headed to the Rangers on a minor league deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
