 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: January 26th, 2022

New, 7 comments

My lack of surprise at the HoF voting being revealed as a popularity contest among baseball writers who take themselves way too seriously is palpable

By CKuno

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...