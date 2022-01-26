Astros Crawfish Boil: January 26th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- In a move that was fully expected, David Ortiz has officially been named to the Hall of Fame (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But the bigger conversation is about the big names that have fallen off the ballot due to personal morality clauses of BBWA writers (MLB.com)
- This crowdsourced ballot looks a little more like how things should actually be (FanGraphs)
- I have to say that Roger Clemens took his denial of immortality pretty well (Twitter - Roger Clemens)
- Billy Wagner got a little closer in the needed vote totals, though he still fell short by almost 25% (Astros.com)
- Wags does have the support of Jeff Bagwell though (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- This time of year always brings up mentions of Pete Rose, but it’s important to remember that Rose dug his own grave when it came to his suspension (Twitter - T.J. Quinn)
- Carlos Beltran goes on the ballot next year and it will be the first test of how involvement in the sign stealing scandal will interfere with players’ chances (Sporting News)
- It appears as though significant progress was made at the latest round of CBA negotiations (MLB.com)
- Here’s a rundown of specifics from the most recent meetings (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here are the results from the Athletic’s fan survey on the direction of the Astros (The Athletic, $$$)
Loading comments...