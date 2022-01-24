Astros Crawfish Boil: January 24th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- CBA negotiations continue as the MLBPA is expected to make a counteroffer to the league at an in-person meeting today (ESPN)
- Business for the Hall of Fame continues during the lockout as winners will be announced on Tuesday (MLB.com)
- Assuming the 2022 season starts on time, here are the rankings for the top 150 outfielders in the league (FanGraphs)
- Here are the 12 MLB players likely to drop off the HoF ballot but are still worthy of being labeled “pretty damn good” (Bleacher Report)
- This is the story of Billy Wagner and how he became one of the most dominant pitchers in Division III baseball thanks to a “magic” fastball (FOX Sports)
- So where do the Rays go from here now that MLB has officially put the kybosh on their “sister city” plans? (Sporting News)
- For those looking to welcome our new robot overlords, Sugar Land has officially been named as one of the MiLB teams to use robot umps in 2022 (ABC 13)
- The Astros fan who picked up Jorge Soler’s Game 6 home run ball has put it up for auction and it looks like he’s gonna bank some real cash on it (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros Foundation has announced that it will pass out 25 $5,000 scholarships to local kids who need help with the cost of education (Twitter - Astros Foundation)
