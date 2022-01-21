Astros Crawfish Boil: January 21st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- MLB and the Player’s Association are set to meet in person on Monday as they continue to very slowly negotiate the CBA (MLB.com)
- And it’s expected that the MLBPA will come with an economic proposal on hand for the owners (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Something else they’ll be discussing is the international draft and how to make it more competitive (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Robot umps are set to make the jump to AAA teams this season (ESPN)
- Scott Boras said some nice things about the Astros while talking about Correa’s future, but I don’t think that means that a discount in the works (Houston Chronicle)
- The Skeeters are set to become the Space Cowboys, which makes one wonder what goes into the rebranding process for minor league teams (ABC 13)
- Plans for the Rays to travel between Tampa Bay and Montreal have officially been rejected by MLB (MLB Trade Rumors)
- FanGraphs has put out the 2022 ZiPS projections for the Texas Rangers for those interested in eyeing up the competition (FanGraphs)
- 2017 World Series Hero Francisco Liriano is officially hanging up his spikes (Sports Illustrated)
- Lance Berkman is living his best life as the head coach for Houston Baptist (Astros.com)
