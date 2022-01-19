Astros Crawfish Boil: January 19th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The Sugar Land Skeeters have announced that they will rebrand following an official unveiling this weekend (Twitter - Jose de Jesus Ortiz)
- But the new name has already leaked, and it will be the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- With Hall of Fame voting becoming increasingly about PEDs, Jayson Stark took a closer look at the issue and how it fits into the game’s legacy (The Athletic, $$$)
- Speaking of Hall of Fame ballots, what does FanGraphs’ JAWS system say about Tim Lincecum’s chances? (FanGraphs)
- Carlos Correa has switched agencies and will now be represented by Scott Boras as he seeks to get paid top dollar for his services (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Good Guy Alex Bregman has struck again, this time by helping out a mother of four who lost her kids due to financial hardships (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- The Dodgers have promoted former pitcher Brandon Comes to the GM position (MLB.com)
- The debate over which is the greatest baseball movie continues (MLB.com)
- Here is what the playoff teams from the AL need to do if they want to improve this offseason (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
