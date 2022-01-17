Astros Crawfish Boil: January 17th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- MLK Day brings a chance for everyone to reflect on what diversity means to America and the sports we love, which MLB Network will contribute to with a conversation airing tonight (MLB.com)
- A conversation that will feature some time with Astros manager Dusty Baker (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Alex Bregman was finally cleared to start swinging a bat again as he recovers from wrist surgery, and he was like a kid in a candy store (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- The Astros added 15 international prospects this weekend, including a top flight outfielder (Astros.com)
- Here’s where some of the other top international prospects went across MLB (MLB.com)
- The Athletic is looking for fans’ input on where the Astros are headed if you’re so inclined and subscribed (The Athletic, $$$)
- Brad Ausmus’ odyssey through AL coaching staffs continues as he joins the Oakland A’s staff (ESPN)
- So what will the White Sox do if they don’t trade Craig Kimbrel? (MLB Trade Rumors)
- New Era has had some swings and misses when it comes to hat designs, but this latest idea is an absolute stinker (Sports Illustrated)
