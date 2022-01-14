 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: January 14th, 2022

New, 2 comments

That sound you hear is thousands of Spring Training road trips going on life support

By CKuno
Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...