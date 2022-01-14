Astros Crawfish Boil: January 14th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- MLB and the Players Association met yesterday for the first time in over a month to talk core economic policies (MLB.com)
- It may surprise you to find out that almost no progress was made (ESPN)
- LMJ sat down with the Talking Pitching podcast to chat about his mental fortitude and what it takes to work with thousands of people screaming at you (Twitter - Nick Pollack)
- RotoGraphs took a look at how the Astros’ roster worked out this past season (RotoGraphs)
- Shohei Ohtani is hoping that his popularity can help to bring baseball back as the #1 sport in America (Bleacher Report)
- Let the debate on Jon Lester’s Hall of Fame case begin (MLB.com)
- The Atlantic League’s robo-ump and 61’ mound experiments are officially ending (ESPN)
- Rachel Balkovec mentioned her time with the Astros during her introduction as baseball’s first low-A female manager (Houston Chronicle)
- Alex Bregman’s cancelled wedding is becoming a legal nightmare as the San Antonio resort he had originally scheduled is countersuing him over the deposit (Houston Chronicle)
