Astros Crawfish Boil: January 12th, 2022

Lockout Lambada
- MLB and the Players Association are set to resume negotiations in a virtual meeting tomorrow (MLB.com)
- The Cuban pipeline is expected to continue for the Astros when the international signing period starts up this weekend, starting with Kenni Gomez, the 42nd top international prospect (Twitter - Michael Schwab)
- Houston also picked up another minor leaguer yesterday in the form of Houston Baptist RHP Jacob Coats (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Will Astros players on the 2017 championship squad have a black mark against them when it comes to Hall of Fame voting? (Fansided)
- The Yankees made headlines by promoting Rachel Balkovec to A-ball manager, but her roots are in the Astros’ system (Houston Chronicle)
- Jon Lester is officially riding off into the sunset after 16 years, 200 wins, and 3 World Series rings (MLB.com)
- Keith Hernandez is getting his number 17 retired by the Mets this season (ESPN)
- Maybe these switch hitters should follow Cedric Mullins’ lead and pick a side (FanGraphs)
- The Orioles are changing the dimensions of their field to give pitchers an easier time (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Apple is currently in negotiations with MLB to stream games next week (The National Interest)
- The Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez has passed away at just 28 years old (ESPN)
