Astros Crawfish Boil: January 10th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Genevieve Beacom has made history as the first professional female baseball player to play in Australia (MLB Trade Rumors)
- At the same time, the Yankees have promoted Rachel Balkovec to manager of their low-A team, making her the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball (MLB.com)
- The Astros have picked up another FO member in the form of Andrew Ball, who was the former Angels director of baseball operations (Twitter - Jeff Fletcher)
- And that was just latest move by the surprisingly active Astros during the lockout (MLB.com)
- Here are the former Astros who are currently in the middle of Hall of Fame voting (Apollo Houston)
- Negotiations for the CBA are about to open back up again, but don’t expect a whole lot of movement anytime soon (The Athletic, $$$)
- David Cone will join ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball while A-Rod will star in a new simulcast (ESPN)
- These are the cities that came oh so close to having their own MLB teams (MLB.com)
Loading comments...