Astros Crawfish Boil: December 9th, 2021

Lockout Lambada
- The Minor League Rule 5 draft has come and gone and here’s a full list of all the players selected (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Astros picked themselves up a new minor league pitcher in the form of the former Tiger Ruben Garcia (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- At the same time they lost Robbie Dawson, who will return to his native Ohio to play in the Reds’ system (Twitter - Mark Sheldon)
- Buck Showalter is one of the candidates for the Mets’ open managerial position, and seemed impressed at the interview (MLB.com)
- Yasiel Puig has found himself a new team across the Atlantic, and will be playing for the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Like the rest of us, Clint Frazier is happy that he has nothing to do with the Yankees organization (Sporting News)
- Are the Braves going to lose the three big names that helped them get to a World Series this year? (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- Endeavor, the company that owns UFC, is creating a company that’s expected to buy up 9 minor league teams (The Athletic, $$$)
