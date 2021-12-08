Astros Crawfish Boil: December 8th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros Offseason Shuffle
- Baseball America, a fine, upstanding publication, has named Dusty Baker their Manager of the Year (MLB.com)
- A big part of that honor came from his ability to deftly navigate being in the hot seat for one of the most hated teams in baseball (ABC 13)
- Let’s have a closer look at how the Astros’ roster is shaking out this offseason (The Athletic, $$$)
- Alex Bregman sounded like he was feeling like his old self on the most recent episode of The Schwabcast (Houston Chronicle)
- Daniella and Carlos Correa have announced the birth of their first child, Kylo Daniel Correa (Houston Chronicle)
Lockout Lambada
- Tim Kurkjian is being given top honors by the BBWAA for his 40+ years of baseball writing and analyses (ESPN)
- Though the lockout has put the majors in limbo, the MiLB Rule 5 draft will go ahead later this afternoon (MLB.com)
- MLB’s Rule 5 is expected to go ahead once the CBA has been sorted (MLB Trade Rumors)
- With the economics of MLB being what it is, the current lockout was only a matter of time (538 Sports)
- So exactly how much effect did the true outlawing of sticky stuff have on players this season? (Apollo Houston)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. was involved in a motorcycle accident in the DR this past week, but it looks like he only suffered minor scrapes (Sports Illustrated)
- The Durham Bulls will play in ‘Bull Durham” unis this season and I am here for it (MLB.com)
