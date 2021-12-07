Astros Crawfish Boil: December 7th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Yet another offseason of asking whether or not Billy Wagner belongs in the Hall of Fame when he clearly does (Astros.com)
- It looks as though both the Red Sox and Astros are both kicking the tires on Trevor Story (MLB Trade Rumors)
- If you took the best single seasons from any Astro and made a full team out of it, these are the players you would have at each position (Astros.com)
- The Mets are talking to Joe Espada about a possible managerial position, and it wouldn’t be odd to see him in NY thanks to his ties to Billy Eppler (Twitter - Jon Heyman)
- Let’s take a deeper dive into the idea of expanding the playoffs and where that proposal stands in CBA negotiations (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Era committee is righting some wrongs when it comes to players in the Hall, but there’s still some heartbreak (FanGraphs)
- This may surprise you but Manfred’s letter to the fans announcing the lockout wasn’t exactly a bastion of honesty (CBS Sports)
