Astros Crawfish Boil: December 6th, 2021

Lockout Lambada
- Players may be locked out of facilities but the Hall of Fame rolls on with Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, and Buck O’Neil all getting the nod from the special selection committee (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of Cooperstown, here are the best Astros players not in the Hall of Fame (Astros.com)
- Lance McCullers Jr. talked about his rehab recently, stating that he was still about a month away from throwing again (MLB Trade Rumors)
- He also talked about CBA negotiations and the lockout in his capacity as the Astros’ player rep (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Speaking of the lockout, here are some of the big questions surrounding free agency now that everything is on hold (Sports Illustrated $$$)
- But let’s talk of happier times and look at the top 5 best trades in Astros’ history (Astros.com)
- In case you missed the announcement like I did, Astroline is back this offseason and here are the dates and times of shows (Astros.com)
- I know this is click bait and I should ignore it, but the idea that MLB owes Alex Cora an apology is just so ridiculous that I wanted to give everyone a chance to laugh at it (BoSox Injection)
