What to do during the infamous MLB lockout?

If you’re a baseball fan, you’re probably bored right now or maybe focused on something else besides baseball. That’s only because of the MLB lockout. And, likely, we’re some weeks ahead of a new agreement between the Major League Baseball and the Players Association. While we wait for that to happen and transactions get going again, there are many things we can do besides just waiting.

Since we love our readers, we’ve thought about some things you can do in order to handle the pause in the baseball world. Let’s dive right into them…

1. Time to plan your fantasy strategy

Even though we’re in the middle of nothing, you can expect to have a 2022 MLB season and, hence, another edition of your favorite fantasy baseball platform. Are you rebuilding this year or planning to contend? Who will be your first draft pick? Do you need pitching or hitting? All of those are questions you need to answer. Luckily, you have plenty of time.

In terms of free agents, it’s difficult to set up a plan, especially with stars such as Carlos Correa and Trevor Story still available. But you can still think about what your strategy is going to be like so that you can address your heaviest needs.

2. It’s always a good time to remember

The 2021 season had a lot of things going on for the Astros. What did you love the most about this campaign? It’s time to look back and smile for all the good moments and for how the Astros overcame so many obstacles and made it to the World Series.

They played without Justin Verlander, lost their ace in the postseason, lost Alex Bregman for a good chunk of the year, Yuli won the batting title, Altuve went back to his usual star level, Kyle Tucker was a horse after a rough start… I could go on. Lots and lots of fun memories to bring back while we wait for the season!

3. Betting with your friends

In the sports world, bets represent a fun outer aspect. From a huge platform like DraftKings to a fun, simple bet with friends, they are pretty interesting and exciting. We’ll give you some ideas to try to win a few bucks!

When/where will Carlos Correa sign?

The 2022 World Series champion will be the _____

The home run leader will be ____

Over and under for Yordan Álvarez __ home runs

Will Forrest Whitley pitch for the Astros in 2022?

What do you think? Go ahead and beat your friends!