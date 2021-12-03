Astros Crawfish Boil: December 3rd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Rob Manfred is very reasonable and would very much like to make a deal according to MLB’s website, which is run by Rob Manfred (MLB.com)
- But it’s hard to see how the two sides can come together when they can’t even agree on how we got to this point (The Athletic, $$$)
- And, of course, both sides blame each other for the current state of affairs (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It’s all turning into a dangerous game of chicken with the future of the sport stuck in the middle (ESPN)
- Minor League players have formed a steering committee that will advocate for their rights as well (ESPN)
- You may have noticed some players on Twitter changing their avatars to generic blank faces due to the lockout, and here’s how that trend started (ESPN)
- FanGraphs’ latest podcast covers the big moves by the Rangers and Mariners and how it will shape the AL West in 2022 (FanGraphs)
- Marcus Stroman is trying to get Correa to sign with the Cubs and I don’t like it (Sports Radio 610)
