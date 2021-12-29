Astros Crawfish Boil: December 29th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Audacy took a crack at the 9 greatest Astros players of all time and, though it’s impossible to name just 9, did a pretty decent job (Audacy.com)
- Andrew Friedman, LA’s President of Baseball Operations, has a good reputation for trades except for one big one that Astros fans may be familiar with (Dodgers Way)
- Shohei Ohtani has been named the male athlete of the year by AP News, and exactly no one from the baseball world is surprised (ESPN)
- These pitching milestones may slip further out of reach for these players if the lockout isn’t resolved before the beginning of the season (Last Word on Sports)
- Turns out that five year deals for starting pitchers aren’t exactly a good investment (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here are the best gifts that each MLB team has ever received (MLB.com)
- These Hall of Fame candidates had to claw their way up from the bottom to become household names (MLB.com)
Loading comments...