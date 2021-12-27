Astros Crawfish Boil: December 27th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Framber Valdez made a promise to his home town of Sabana Grande de Palenque in the Dominican Republic when he was 14, and he fulfilled it this week (MLB Players)
- The departure of Correa won’t leave the Astros as short handed as some might think (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Who would you rather have: Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber? (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Let’s take a closer look at the best highlights of this year’s Hall of Fame candidates (MLB.com)
- MLB reporters took another look at the ‘87 Cy Young and re-voted to see who the winner really should have been (MLB.com)
- Everyone jumped on the Astros for the language delay in Verlander’s contract announcement, but apparently the Dodgers and Cody Bellinger making secret deals before the lockout is a-ok (ESPN)
Loading comments...