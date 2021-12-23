Astros Crawfish Boil: December 23rd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The good readers at MLBTR are weighing in on what kind of contract Correa will get and where he’ll ultimately land once the lockout ends (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But any team interested in picking up the free agent shortstop might want to weigh his pros and cons (ESPN, $$$)
- Apologies that I missed this earlier in the week, but FanGraphs has put out their ZiPS projections for the Astros in 2022 (FanGraphs)
- The Astros may have fallen short of winning it all this season, but the trip to the World Series felt like redemption even without the trophy (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- One side effect of the lockout is that teams like the Yankees don’t know how their players are responding to medical procedures (AP News)
- Here’s what every team is asking for this Christmas (Sporting News)
- This Mexican League umpire ended up delaying the game he was officiating after it was determined that he was quite drunk (Mexico News Daily)
- Maybe it’s time for HoF voters to take Jeff Kent’s candidacy a little more seriously (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
