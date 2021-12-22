Astros Crawfish Boil: December 22nd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Will the Cubs’ surprise entrance into the Correa sweepstakes land him in Chicago next season? (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Alex Bregman is one of the more intriguing bounce back candidates preparing for the 2022 season (The Athletic, $$$)
- Mark Kotsay has been named as the A’s next manager, which makes it look likely that Joe Espada will stay in town for at least 2022 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Dodgers and the Padres exceeded the luxury tax threshold in 2021, paying out $32.65MM and $1.29MM, respectively (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB payrolls dropped another 4% last season and are now sitting at the same level as 2015 (ESPN)
- So where exactly did the idea for a bullpen phone come from? (MLB.com)
