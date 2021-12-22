 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 22nd, 2021

New, 1 comment

“She’s sure to love baseball after this!” I say as I wrap yet another Altuve shirsey for my wife this Christmas

By CKuno

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...