Astros Crawfish Boil: December 20th, 2021

Lockout Lambada
- Some details have emerged about Verlander’s new contract with the Astros, including how his 2023 player option will work (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Lance McCullers was out with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Houston this weekend to help pass out presents to those in need (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- The Mets have their new manager with Buck Showalter heading to Queens (MLB.com)
- The MLBPA has met for the first time since December 1st to discuss a way forward on the CBA (ESPN)
- The Oakland stadium saga has seen a little movement as the City Council released a 3,500 page environmental report (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Ichiro Suzuki had a fun afternoon wiping the floor with some high school kids (MLB.com)
