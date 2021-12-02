 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 2nd, 2021

New, 42 comments

Get ready for a couple of months of hearing from a bunch of billionaires about how terrible it is that baseball players want to make more money

By CKuno
Orioles play the Chicago White Sox in an empty ball park Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...