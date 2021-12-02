Astros Crawfish Boil: December 2nd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Baseball has officially entered its first work stoppage in 26 years (MLB.com)
- Which means that we get a canned letter from Rob Manfred blaming the players for everything (MLB.com)
- Any work stoppage sucks, but it’s the young players that are going to hurt the most as they wait out a resolution (The Athletic, $$$)
- With the lockout looming we saw $1.4 Billion worth of signings yesterday (AP News)
- Too many to list, but Marcus Stroman, Rich Hill, Raisel Iglesias, Mark Melancon, James Paxton, Chris Taylor, and Corey Knebel were among the bigger names to sign yesterday (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Brewers and Red Sox also made a significant trade yesterday with Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr. swapping teams (ESPN)
- All the activity leading up to the lockout makes one wonder if the offseason could use a transaction deadline (The Athletic, $$$)
- MLB has confirmed that it used two different balls last season, which I feel is a much bigger deal than people are taking it for (Bleacher Report)
- No surprise here as MLB has canceled its winter meetings due to the lockout (AP News)
- Kind of a weird development that the Justin Verlander deal was not made official before the lockout (Twitter - Jon Heyman)
- Carlos Correa is more than willing to drag out his free agency as he awaits the deal he wants (Houston Chronicle)
- Let’s go ahead and re-assess the Astros’ offseason as we get ready for a long, cold winter (Medium.com)
