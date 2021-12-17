Astros Crawfish Boil: December 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- The Astros have 7 starting pitchers on the roster, and that might not be such a bad thing heading into the season (The Athletic, $$$)
- Word on the street is that Correa turned down a 10 year / $270 million contract from Detroit, reinforcing the fact that he wants the big bucks (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Regan and Alex Bregman were out at Spring Branch ISD along with Lily’s Toy Box to bring some Christmas cheer to local children (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- He also had time to talk a little baseball and what the future holds for him (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Sounds like there hasn’t been much effort to end the lockout as the two sides haven’t met since the CBA expired (Sports Illustrated)
- The Cleveland Guardians organization is in mourning today after the sudden death of prospect Andres Melendez (MLB.com)
