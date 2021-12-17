 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 17th, 2021

New, 10 comments

Correa reportedly turned down a 10 yr/$270M contract from the Tigers, but I am still available at that price if anyone’s interested

By CKuno

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Lockout Lambada

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...