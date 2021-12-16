Astros Crawfish Boil: December 16th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- MLB and the MLBPA won’t be talking core economics until after the holidays according to the latest reports (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But, even with silence on that front as well as the ongoing lockout, things aren’t as quiet for the teams as it may seem (ESPN+, $$$)
- And these teams are the ones with the most work to do once things return to normal (Bleacher Report)
- Here are the top 25 free agents still floating around out there when that magical moment does come to pass (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- These 7 Hall of Fame candidates may not be the biggest names, but that doesn’t make them any less worthy (MLB.com)
- But looking at the big names on the ballot does make one wonder if David Ortiz is a first ballot Hall of Famer (MLB.com)
- Which to leads to further wondering on how David Ortiz is a slam dunk for the Hall but Sammy Sosa isn’t (Call to the Pen)
