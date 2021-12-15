Astros Crawfish Boil: December 15th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Verlander’s $50 million deal was made official the other day after some language issues were cleared up and approved (ESPN)
- So is the Astros’ bullpen set and ready or should they go shopping for another arm? (The Athletic, $$$)
- They’ll almost definitely need a new bench coach with all the interest that Joe Espada is drawing (Houston Chronicle)
- It was Craig Biggio’s birthday yesterday, so let’s have a look at the top moments from his career (Astros.com)
- Orbit is available for some cameo appearances if you’re looking to make an Astros fan in your life happy (Twitter - Houston Astros)
- MLB umpire Tripp Gibson is back in his Kentucky hometown of Mayfield to help out after the devastating tornadoes ripped through there (MLB.com)
- These commercials of baseball past run the full gamut of emotions available to someone watching baseball commercials (MLB.com)
- Turns out that Yasiel Puig secretly settled two sexual assault cases against him in 2017 (Sports Illustrated)
- How much is WAR costing teams in free agency? (FanGraphs)
