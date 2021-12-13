Astros Crawfish Boil: December 13th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Lockout Lambada
- Should Kyle Tucker saunter on over to Center on a permanent basis and open up a corner outfield spot for a big FA signing? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Old old friend Jonathan Singleton has been signed to a minor league deal by the Brewers after tearing the cover off the ball in the Mexican League (ESPN)
- Speaking of old friends, Hank Conger is headed to the Twins, but in a coaching capacity (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Meanwhile, Joe Espada is throwing his hat in the ring for the A’s managerial position after already interviewing for the Mets (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It looks as though Buck Showalter might have an inside lane to the Mets’ hot seat after Max Scherzer endorsed him (Sporting News)
- Let’s take a look at the Dominican Winter League, where Astros prospect Jeremy Peña has been on a hot streak (The Athletic, $$$)
- Owners have been having their say during the lockout, and now players are looking to get their stories out as well (Sports Illustrated)
- It looks like former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will land on his feet with a position in the commissioner’s office (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...