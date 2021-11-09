Astros Crawfish Boil: November 9th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Finalists for the BBWAA awards have been announced and Dusty Baker and Luis Garcia are landed in the MOY and ROY categories, respectively (Astros.com)
- The Astros will need to answer some tough questions this offseason as they look to work their way back from a World Series loss (Astros.com)
- That includes taking a good, long look at both the shortstop position and pitching (The Athletic, $$$)
- Bregman had wrist surgery this week, proving that he was playing though something in the playoffs (ESPN)
Around the League
- Here’s a full list of the finalists for the 2021 BBWAA Awards (Bleacher Report)
- And here are the top 50 Free Agents according to MLB Trade Rumors, with Correa sitting at the head of the class (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here’s the latest on Verlander’s workout yesterday and which teams were present to watch the potentially ex-Astro (Houston Chronicle)
- We have our first free agent signing of the offseason with Andrew Heaney in agreement on a deal with the Dodgers (MLB.com)
- RIP to Pedro Feliciano, a former Mets reliever who passed away recently at the age of 45 (Sports Illustrated)
