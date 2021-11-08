 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: November 8th, 2021

New, 54 comments

Congratulations to Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel on their first Gold Gloves, both well deserved!

By CKuno
Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...