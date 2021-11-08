Astros Crawfish Boil: November 8th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel both took home some hardware yesterday as they each won Gold Gloves (Astros.com)
- Correa also took home a contract offer in the form of 5 years at $160 million from the Astros, but will most likely turn that down as he searches for length (Yahoo! Sports)
- He will probably also turn down the qualifying offer that he and Verlander were extended by Houston (Astros.com)
- Jeremy Pena had a four-hit performance in his first game in the Dominican Winter League (Astros.com)
- The area surrounding Minute Maid Park will be under construction in the coming months as the Astros look to create a new entertainment district (Ballpark Digest)
- Correa was sighted in New York over the weekend, but only to see the UFC fight at Madison Square Garden (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Here’s a list of the 2021 Gold Glove winners in case you’re interested in which non-Astros picked up the award (MLB.com)
- Speaking of non-Astros, the Cardinals became the first team to ever win five Gold Gloves at the same time (MLB.com)
- 14 players were given QO’s this season, and here’s a full list of them (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Dodgers gave a couple out to Chris Taylor and Corey Seager, but not the Clayton Kershaw (MLB.com)
- The Reds have some people scratching their heads as they let the Cubs snag Wade Miley off of waivers from them (MLB.com)
- The Arizona Fall League saw a brawl last night after a “couple of knuckleheads” got into it (Sporting News)
Loading comments...