Astros MiLB Position Review: Third Base

Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2021 season. This week I will be looking at the third base position. The players here played the majority of their games at third this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Perez had a breakout 2021 season. The former 2nd round pick dealt with some injuries early in his career but was healthy in 2021 and it showed. He started the season in Low-A and had a 149 wRC+ before a promotion to High A where he had 8 HR, 27 RBI and a 195 wRC+ in 25 games. He was then promoted to Double-A where he hit .267 with 19 2B, 8 HR in 69 games but finished strong hitting .316 with a .906 OPS over his final 36 games of the season. Overall he had 34 2B, 18 HR in 106 games.

2021 Stats: 106 G, .291 BA/.354 OBP/.495 SLG, 34 2B, 18 HR, 61 RBI, 125 wRC+

Hinojosa was signed by the Astros as a minor league free agent and really put up a strong season. He played the full year in Triple-A and slashed .316/.351/.481 while playing all over the infield. He also led the Astros system in doubles with 35. While he didn’t get a call up this season, he provided solid depth down on the farm and was a consistent anchor on a very good Skeeters club as he posted a .831 OPS for the season.

2021 Stats: 105 G, .316 BA/.351 OBP/.481 SLG, 35 2B, 11 HR, 67 RBI, 104 wRC+

THE REST OF THE PACK

Ramirez played in 43 games for Fayetteville this season and posted a solid .739 OPS. He also stole 18 bases while hitting 12 XBHs. He will be 23 years old in 2022 but he showed a little bit in 2021 to get some more time.

2021 Stats: 43 G, .257 BA/.351 OBP/.388 SLG, 7 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 28 RBI, 18 SB, 106 wRC+

Williams was the Astros 17th round pick in this year’s draft out of Penn State. He struggled for Fayetteville hitting just .213 with 51 K in 36 games. He had some decent numbers at Penn State so we will see if he can get it going in 2022.

2021 Stats: 36 G, .213 BA/.310 OBP/.386 SLG, 7 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 4 SB

2022 OUTLOOK/CONCLUSION

Like second base, the Astros have third base locked up for quite a while with Alex Bregman there. Joe Perez is clearly the top dog here in the system though and with another big season in 2022 he could be on the verge of a call-up at just 22 years old. Ramirez and Williams are pretty far down but have some upside. Hinojosa elected free agency so its not likely he is back in the Astros system in 2022.