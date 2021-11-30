Astros Crawfish Boil: November 30th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Hot Stove Boogie
- The Rangers look determined to grow Carlos Correa’s market after inking Corey Seager to a 10-year/$325MM megadeal (MLB.com)
- The funny thing is, after spending north of $500MM on 2 free agents, they haven’t really moved the needle all that much (Twitter - Breathin’ Orang Fire)
- The Mariners are also looking to threaten in the West, snagging Robbie Ray off the market on a five year deal (MLB.com)
- Brooks Raley is headed to sunny Tampa Bay on a three year deal (Tampa Bay Times)
- Correa’s market appears to be shrinking as the Tigers are zeroing in on Javier Baez to be their new shortstop (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Alex Cobb is also on the move with the Giants finalizing a deal with him soon (MLB Trade Rumors)
- MLB has proposed a new 14-team playoff format as part of the CBA negotiations (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Indians-cum-Guardians will be in Cleveland for a while after a lease through 2036 was approved (AP News)
- Marcell Ozuna has been retroactively suspended 20 games for violating MLB’s domestic violence, which feels a little light (ESPN)
- For the second year in a row one HoF voter has turned in an empty ballot in an vain gesture of self-aggrandizement over steroids that no one cares about (Crossing Broad)
Loading comments...