Astros Crawfish Boil: November 29th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Offseason Shakedown
- The Astros haven’t made much of a splash since re-signing Verlander, but they did pick up a new bullpen piece in the form of Hector Neris (Astros.com)
- But the big news of the weekend was the Rangers signing Marcus Semien to a 7 year deal as the first domino of the shortstop FA market fell (MLB.com)
- And that contract will have implications for both this season’s free agency and next season’s AL West race (Sports Illustrated)
- Of course there was a lot more going on than just that as Kevin Gausman inked a 5 year / $110MM deal with the Blue Jays (ESPN)
- Byron Buxton will definitely be in Minnesota for the foreseeable future after signing a 7 year extension loaded with incentives (MLB.com)
- The Mariners made a move as well, trading for the Padres’ Adam Frazier (ESPN)
- Looks as though the Mets are gonna give Max Scherzer some stupid money and a multi-year deal (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Corey Seager is also expected to come off the board today as he wanted to sign before the CBA deadline (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Robbie Ray is being pursued heavily, with the Giants, Twins, and Tigers all in the mix for his services (MLB Trade Rumors)
- So here’s where the Free Agency market stands after a wild weekend (MLB.com)
- Check out this profile of Bruce Meyers, the man that players are counting on to bring home a new CBA deal (The Athletic, $$$)
Loading comments...