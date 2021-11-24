Astros Crawfish Boil: November 24th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Turkey Week Lowdown
- A little more offseason accolades for the Astros as Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker have been named to the All-MLB second team (Astros.com)
- Maybe we wouldn’t be having so much Correa drama this offseason if the Astros hadn’t made a dog’s breakfast out of the contract negotiations (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros are all in on making sure that Billy Wagner gets into the Hall of Fame (Twitter - Jose de Jesus Ortiz)
- Bill Virdon, the Astros’ longest tenured manager, has passed away at the age of 90 (Houston Chronicle)
- The MLBPA and MLB have agreed to move the contract tender deadline up to November 30th so that players will have a chance to sign with other teams before the current CBA runs out (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Kendall Graveman is headed north on a 3 year deal with the Chi-Sox (ESPN)
- The Rays and Wander Franco are in agreement on an 11-year megadeal, which is becoming all the rage for prospects these days (MLB trade Rumors)
- It looks like Steven Matz is headed to St. Louis on a 4-year deal (MLB.com)
- In what feels like a perennial situation, Sonny Gray is on the trade block again (MLB Trade Rumors)
- These were the ugliest pitcher wins of 2021 (MLB.com)
