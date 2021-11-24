 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: November 24th, 2021

New, 23 comments

May all your turkeys be cooked to perfection tomorrow

By CKuno
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Turkey Week Lowdown

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...