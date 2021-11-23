Astros Crawfish Boil: November 23rd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Turkey-Week Lowdown
- Washed up IF Scooter Gennet wept hot tears of rage all over the internet yesterday because Correa is likely get paid while he “chooses” to stay home with his honor (Houston Chronicle)
- Speaking of Correa, while the Tigers are in hot pursuit of him it seems as though they may not be willing to meet his massive price tag (The Detroit News)
- Beyond just the erstwhile Astros superstar, there’s a lot of interest in how this season’s elite shortstop market will shake out (ESPN)
- Trey Mancini and Buster Posey surprised absolutely no one by winning Comeback Player of the Year honors in their respective leagues (MLB.com)
- The 2022 Hall of Fame ballot has been released for your perusal (MLB.com)
- And it’s just lousy with Red Sox this year (NESN)
- Former Astros reliever Doug Jones has passed away at the age of 64 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- These players look to be the biggest trade targets of the winter (The Athletic, $$$)
- The 2021 All-Arizona Fall League Team has been announced (MLB.com)
