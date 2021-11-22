Astros Crawfish Boil: November 22nd, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- With all the rotation pieces and then some on the Astros’ roster, the bullpen looks like the most obvious place to upgrade (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s a quick round up of the roster moves the Astros made to solidify their 40-man roster (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Let’s have a closer look at the 4 prospects that the Astros made moves to protect from the Rule 5 draft (Astros.com)
- The Astros’ farm system is a little more beefy at the top than some would have you believe (MiLB.com)
- Here’s the story of how the Astros’ lucky ladybug went missing and was found again (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- With the CBA deadline looming Manfred has stated that he wants a deal by Dec 1st, but stressed that a lockout in the offseason isn’t the same as canceled games (MLB.com)
- Syndergaard is headed to the Angels and he attributed at least part of his decision to the absolute disaster the Mets have been lately (Sports Illustrated)
- It looks as though the Yankees aren’t really pursuing elite FA shortstops, preferring to monitor in hopes of swooping in after a market collapse (MLB Trade Rumors)
- With free agency on the horizon for Kevin Kiermaier next offseason, the Rays may be looking to move him this winter (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Brent Strom is now a Diamondback, and here’s how Arizona managed to make that happen after he left Houston (The Athletic, $$$)
