Astros Crawfish Boil: November 16th, 2021

Astros News
- Luis Garcia didn’t win AL Rookie of the Year, but he finished second in voting and marked the third straight year that an Astros rookie landed in the top 3 (Astros.com)
- Dusty is up for some hardware tonight, so how does he stack up against other MOY candidates? (MLB.com)
- Correa has officially rejected the Astros’ qualifying offer and begun his free agency odyssey (The Daily Dish)
- Which he started by throwing some shade at Derek Jeter’s defensive acumen (Sports Illustrated)
- But I severely doubt that those comments will imperil the Yankees’ pursuit of him (Sporting News)
- Assuming Correa is definitely gone, who are some of the stopgap candidates the Astros could sign while they await Jeremy Pena? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Former Astro Julio Lugo has suddenly passed away at the age of 45 (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- The Rays’ Randy Arozarena and the Reds’ Jonathan India have taken home Rookie of the Year honors in their respective leagues (MLB.com)
- And here are the full totals for all the candidates in this years’ ROY voting (MLB.com)
- It looks as though the Mets’ GM saga is coming to a close as former Angels GM Billy Eppler is being finalized as the new head of their FO (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Cleveland Indians are officially dead now that the Guardians have settled their lawsuit with a local roller derby team of the same name (ESPN)
- Eduardo Rodriguez was the first major domino to fall this hot stove season, so where do things go from here? (MLB.com)
