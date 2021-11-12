Astros Crawfish Boil: November 12th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- If Verlander rejects the Astros’ QO, should they just ride with the 6 starters they already have in the cupboard? (The Athletic, $$$)
- Speaking of replacing superstars, who are Houston’s shortstop options should Correa sign elsewhere? (Houston Chronicle)
- As for Correa himself, don’t think for a minute that the sign-stealing scandal will prevent big market teams like the Yankees from pursuing him (Sports Illustrated)
- Even reporters for the Dodgers think that fans should get over sign stealing and support the team trying to sign Correa if they can’t re-sign Seager (LA Times)
- With the 2021 season in the books, let’s have a look at Click’s performance as GM (Houston Press)
Around the League
- Silver Sluggers were announced last night, and here’s the full list of winners (MLB.com)
- MLB has proposed removing the arbitration system and replacing it by paying players who are still under team control based on their WAR (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Mets are keeping their President of Baseball Operations position open in the hopes that David Stearn will join them in once his contract with the Brewers ends in 2022 (MLB.com)
- Pujols is loving his time as a baseball elder in the Dominican Winter League (MLB.com)
