Astros Crawfish Boil: November 11th, 2021

Astros News
- Jake Meyers had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and it looks like he won’t be ready to return until after Opening Day (Astros.com)
- A development that makes one wonder if the Astros might test the free agent market for outfielders (The Athletic, $$$)
- Here’s how the key players from the Astros’ 2021 roster will fit into the plan for 2022 (Astros.com)
- There are 7 Astros nominated for the All-MLB team, and you can vote for them here (MLB.com)
Around the League
- Liam Hendricks and Josh Hader are the respective AL and NL winners of the Reliever of the Year awards (MLB.com)
- The Mets may actually have a frontrunner for their open GM position (MLB.com)
- The possibility of a universal DH next season is throwing some teams’ plans for the offseason into flux (FOX Sports)
- The Shortstop market is ridiculous this offseason, so the real question is how it will play out (Bleacher Report)
- Scott Boras is here once again to give us his completely unbiased opinion on tanking and the need for teams to pay his players a ton of money (ESPN)
