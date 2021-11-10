Astros Crawfish Boil: November 10th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It looks as though McCullers will be the Astros #1 rotation option as the team navigates the hot stove (Astros.com)
- Jose Altuve has been named the Astros’ rep for the annual Heart & Hustle Award (Twitter - Houston Astros)
- If the Astros are serious about keeping Correa then their actions need to show that (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Click was at Verlander’s workout and said that he looked like a player ready to contribute in 2022 (ESPN)
- Houston is a baseball town and we have the data to prove it (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
Around the League
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper have been named the winners of the Hank Aaron award for 2021 (MLB.com)
- For the first time in the history of the award, none of baseball’s MVP finalists come from a playoff team (Sports Radio 610)
- According to Sandy Alderson, the real reason the Mets are having trouble filling the GM position is because candidates don’t want the NYC limelight (AP News)
- Let’s check in on the Astros’ AL West opponents starting with the A’s, who look to pare back spending this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Rangers are trending in the opposite direction, looking to increase their spending in an attempt to rise out of the basement (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Angels are hunting around for starting pitching as they try to fill their biggest hole (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Jerry Dipoto laid out the Mariners’ strategy for this offseason, starting with a full throated endorsement of J.P. Crawford at shortstop (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...