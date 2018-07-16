Astros Crawfish Boil: All-Star Break Edition

The Astros (64-35) went into the All-Star break quietly, falling yesterday 6-3 to the Tigers, but the good news is the Mariners (58-39) went into the breaker on an even lower note, losers of seven of their last ten and now five games back in the AL West. The red hot Athletics (55-42) are trending upwards, as they trailed the Mariners by eleven games on June 15th and are now just three games back.

It will be an entertaining break for Astros fans, as the team will be well represented throughout the week. But after some well-deserved relaxation, the team will need to get back to business quickly, as things will head back up with trade deadline around the corner and the Astros competitors looking to upgrade.

Astros News and Notes

Yordan Alvarez returns to Futures Game as top prospect for Astros

Alvarez went 1-3 for a walk, and was apparently the talk of the town for being so yoked.

Hinch sets rotation for after All-Star break

Tyler White optioned to Triple-A

Fangraphs: How Ken Giles Became a Minor Leaguer

CBS: Breaking down the Astros trade deadline options

All-Star Break

Monday, July 16

8 p.m.: Home Run Derby (ESPN, Watch ESPN)

Astros representative: Alex Bregman (Vegas Odds - 8/1)

Tuesday, July 17

8 p.m.: MLB All-Star Game (Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV)

Astros representatives: Jose Altuve (fan vote), Alex Bregman (player vote), George Springer (player vote), Gerrit Cole (player vote/commissioner decision), Justin Verlander (player vote/commissioner decision), Charlie Morton (injury replacement)

Around the League

Cardinals fire Mike Matheny, name Mike Shildt interim manager

MLB: Latest on Machado sweepstakes

Dodgers, Phillies, and Brewers are leading the race for the Orioles shortstop, and apparently the trade is expected to happen during the break.

Fangraphs: Brett Gardner on fines and pace of play

Which teams are most urgent at the deadline?

Millennials Tuning Out of Major League Baseball

Interested read - competing for young audience’s attention isn’t a struggle unique to baseball, but the importance of creating life-long fans when they are young can’t be understated. The MLB could take a page from the NBA’s playbook when it comes to marketing stars, which would also be a step towards diminishing the regionality that dominates baseball more than any other sport.