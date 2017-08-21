Astros News

Errors, quiet bats plague Astros in loss to Athletics

The Astros, who are on track for their worst offensive month of the season, failed to make up for sloppy defense in a 3-2 loss to the last-place Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

A’s edge Astros to avert sweep

Over a three-game series in Houston, the A’s recieved three solid performances from their starting pitchers. Only one led to a win.

Astros' Jordan Jankowski claimed off waivers by the Dodgers

The Astros lost righthander Jordan Jankowski to the Los Angeles Dodgers via a waiver claim Sunday.

Astros’ Brian McCann in line to be activated Thursday

Astros catcher Brian McCann is "almost a certainty" to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, the first day he's eligible, manager A.J. Hinch said on Sunday.

Correa, McCullers closer to rejoining Astros

SS looks ‘great,’ will take BP on field Tuesday; righty throws simulated game

Beltran Foundation event makes big impact

‘San Juan’ fundraiser benefits education, baseball academy

Astros Need to Make a Trade for Pitching Help, but Good Options Are Hard to Find

The Astros own the American League's best record at 74-47 and hold a commanding 12-game lead in the AL West, but lately, they've been in a funk, and members of the team have openly complained that general manager Jeff Luhnow didn't do enough to bolster the roster for the postseason before the non-waiver trade dealine on July 31.

Reliever Will Harris nearing return to the Astros

The Astros see the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the rehab of one of their best relievers.

Around the League

Umpires end protest after MLB commissioner agrees to meeting

MLB umpires ditch white wristbands after one day

Little League World Series scores and bracket 2017: North Carolina throws another no-hitter

If there is one standout team of the first four days of the 2017 Little League World Series, it has to be the team from Greenville, N.C., who pitched another no-hitter on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the United States bracket.

History 'n' the shaking: Cards-Bucs, Bravo!

Little League Classic caps weekend in Williamsport

The Worst Team in Baseball Has the Best Player Since the All-Star Break

In a season filled with plenty of losing and even more off-field controversy, Philadelphia’s Odúbel Herrera has been on fire in the second half

The most important highlight clip of Odúbel Herrera’s career involves him falling on his face. With two out in the ninth inning of Cole Hamels’s Wrigley Field no-hitter in 2015, Kris Bryant skied a curveball—the 129th pitch of the afternoon for Hamels—into deep center field.

Buster Posey Has Quietly Become A Lock For Cooperstown

A few names come to mind when pondering the surefire Hall of Famers playing baseball today. Adrian Beltre, who recently broke the 3,000-hit barrier, is one, as is Mike Trout, despite his youth.

The week in Dodgers dominance: Are they not quite perfect enough to win 116?

Heading into the week, I suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers needed to go 5-0 to improve their chances of breaking the record of 116 wins.